Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Bought by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 611,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,236 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.65% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 587,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,791,000 after purchasing an additional 86,272 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.8% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 106,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 44,519 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 212,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 30,514 shares during the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 268,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 25,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.9% during the first quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 92,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 29,667 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.69. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,033. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.72.

