Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) Position Increased by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,054 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 2.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000.

BSCS remained flat at $$23.19 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 64 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,923. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.16. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.46 and a 12-month high of $23.63.

