Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $24,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 160.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $161.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.89. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $109.31 and a 12 month high of $164.75.

