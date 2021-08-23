Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.33% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $26,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Hatton Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Solitude Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Shares of PRFZ stock opened at $179.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.43. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $111.39 and a 52-week high of $191.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.