Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Stock Holdings Decreased by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned about 0.25% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $4,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter worth $63,000. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Hatton Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 27.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $182.67. 7 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,922. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.43. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a one year low of $111.39 and a one year high of $191.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

