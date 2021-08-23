Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.65 and last traded at $25.62. 238 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,536,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,911 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 96.02% of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF worth $39,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.