Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.95

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.95 and last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 31392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0524 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VKQ. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 20,123 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 128,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,232,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,628,000 after acquiring an additional 207,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

