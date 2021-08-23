Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $370.58

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $370.58 and last traded at $370.50, with a volume of 445339 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $367.73.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after buying an additional 2,639,429 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $629,391,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $220,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

