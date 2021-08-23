Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 271.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.4% of Accel Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock traded up $5.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $373.71. 2,378,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,662,848. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $260.11 and a twelve month high of $369.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $359.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.