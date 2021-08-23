Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Holdings Increased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 112.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,777 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 1.1% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $15,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 306,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,208,000 after buying an additional 39,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,603. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.67. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.48 and a fifty-two week high of $155.62.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

