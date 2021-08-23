Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Position Increased by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the quarter. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1,362.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 73.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BAB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,757. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.42. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.68 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

