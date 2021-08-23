Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Stake Boosted by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 139,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 30,611 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 85,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 247,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 15,446 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 34.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

GSY traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,520. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $50.46 and a 1-year high of $50.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.48.

