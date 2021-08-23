Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for TransAlta (TAC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TransAlta (NYSE: TAC):

8/12/2021 – TransAlta had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$13.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – TransAlta had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$14.50 to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – TransAlta had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$15.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – TransAlta had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$15.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – TransAlta was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TransAlta is Canada’s largest non-regulated electric generation and marketing company. “

7/21/2021 – TransAlta had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$13.50 to C$14.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – TransAlta was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “TransAlta is Canada’s largest non-regulated electric generation and marketing company. “

Shares of TAC stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.71. 123,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,560. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97. TransAlta Co. has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.77.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0361 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.47%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta during the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 5.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in TransAlta in the second quarter worth about $279,000. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

