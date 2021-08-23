Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CDPYF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: CDPYF):
- 8/17/2021 – Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$62.00 to C$68.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/16/2021 – Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$68.00 to C$70.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/16/2021 – Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$63.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/16/2021 – Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/19/2021 – Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$65.50 to C$68.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CDPYF opened at $47.48 on Monday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $31.35 and a one year high of $49.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.19.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $1.0959 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 2.23%.
