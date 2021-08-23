Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE: RBA) recently:

8/16/2021 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $67.00 to $64.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from $66.00 to $62.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $66.00 to $62.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

8/6/2021 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $65.00 to $63.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers conduct unreserved public auctions every year at locations throughout North and Central America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. The company is known for their innovative auction methods, attention to detail and their total commitment to the unreserved auction. The confidence this gives their customers has enabled Ritchie Bros. to become one of the largest industrial auctioneer in the world. “

NYSE:RBA opened at $61.67 on Monday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.89.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.38%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $456,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $913,591.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,891.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,045 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,116. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth $111,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

