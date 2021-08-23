Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR)’s share price traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $95.94 and last traded at $95.94. Approximately 1,096 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 55,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.52.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.01, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 5.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 30.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the second quarter valued at about $509,000. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR)

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

