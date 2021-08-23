Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,371 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B&I Capital AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $914,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,344,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,765,000 after buying an additional 7,426,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $40.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.79, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $41.20.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

In other news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

INVH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

