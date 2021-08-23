IOST Price Up 27.5% Over Last Week (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0416 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. IOST has a market capitalization of $685.15 million and approximately $551.91 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IOST has traded up 27.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.62 or 0.00158989 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00057918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00015982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00050573 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.45 or 0.00828043 BTC.

IOST Coin Profile

IOST (IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IOST is iost.io . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

