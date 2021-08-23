IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) Stock Price Up 0.2%

IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.02 and last traded at $28.93. Approximately 12,831 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 270% from the average daily volume of 3,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.87.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 11.78% of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

