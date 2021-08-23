IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.36 Billion

Brokerages forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) will post $3.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.33 billion. IQVIA reported sales of $2.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full-year sales of $13.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.61 billion to $13.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.41 billion to $15.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover IQVIA.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,178,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 738,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,960,000 after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in IQVIA by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 28,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in IQVIA by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in IQVIA by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 15,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock opened at $254.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $259.08. The stock has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.42.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IQVIA (IQV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.