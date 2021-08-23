iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,180 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.5% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGSB. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 53.9% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 138,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after buying an additional 48,397 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.2% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 125,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 26,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 34,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB remained flat at $$54.75 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,008. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.79. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.48 and a 12 month high of $55.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%.

