iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,807 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.52% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $29,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $51.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.28. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $51.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.