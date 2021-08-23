iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is Accel Wealth Management’s Largest Position

Accel Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,611 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Accel Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 51,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 60,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 113,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,713. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $53.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.20.

