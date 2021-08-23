iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,506 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $5,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSG traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.38. 3,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,392. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.02. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.43.

