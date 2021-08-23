iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 84.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,015 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 224.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $116.18. 200,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,848,938. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.74. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

