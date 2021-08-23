iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Hits New 12-Month High at $112.30

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $112.30 and last traded at $112.28, with a volume of 414 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.23.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.25.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IYY. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth about $63,000.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.