iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,653 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 0.6% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 22,798 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 982,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,012,000 after purchasing an additional 173,050 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 216,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,989,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 489,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth CMT raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 207,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,889,264 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.12. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.