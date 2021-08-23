iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,079 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 917,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,924,000 after purchasing an additional 19,323 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,225,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,940,000 after purchasing an additional 65,773 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 125,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $1,136,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 14.2% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 135,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares during the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAU stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.37. 458,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,015,411. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.15. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

