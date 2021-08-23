iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $108.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,455. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $107.91 and a 52-week high of $110.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

