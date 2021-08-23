iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Position Lifted by Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 259.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,587 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 4.8% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $9,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period.

Shares of EFV traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,295 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.98. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

