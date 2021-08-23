iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,043 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $34,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM stock opened at $49.50 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.10.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.