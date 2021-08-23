iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Position Increased by First Ascent Asset Management LLC

First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,049 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $22,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 23,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,331. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.41. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.91 and a one year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

