iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Position Raised by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,273 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 2.4% of Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Avestar Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $17,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 908,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 337,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $2.28 on Monday, reaching $251.48. The stock had a trading volume of 785,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,894. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.16. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $178.29 and a 12-month high of $251.98.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

