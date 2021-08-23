iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,302 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.6% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $120,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $286.49. 1,113,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,471. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $286.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

