iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Hits New 12-Month High at $264.73

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $264.73 and last traded at $264.73, with a volume of 207 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $261.85.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Derby & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 144,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,327,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. 55I LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,793,000 after purchasing an additional 17,063 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

