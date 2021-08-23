iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $206.06

iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $206.06 and last traded at $206.05, with a volume of 3318 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $204.23.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 277,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,360,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 415,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

