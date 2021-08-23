iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Boosted by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth $1,050,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $269.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,282. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $175.98 and a one year high of $277.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $268.00.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

