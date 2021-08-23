iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Trimmed by Altavista Wealth Management Inc.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 1.1% of Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after buying an additional 1,340,344 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,014,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,769,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,151,000 after purchasing an additional 473,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,371,000 after buying an additional 452,127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $269.82. 40,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,282. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.98 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.00.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

