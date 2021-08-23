iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $449.18

iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $449.18 and last traded at $449.01, with a volume of 53052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $445.31.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $436.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

