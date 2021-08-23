iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5,921.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,039,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022,653 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 30.5% of AIA Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. AIA Group Ltd owned about 0.16% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $443,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $4.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $449.70. The stock had a trading volume of 140,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,330,636. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $320.92 and a 12-month high of $449.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.