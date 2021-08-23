iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Holdings Lowered by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,319 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.41% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $35,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $104.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.04. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $64.04 and a twelve month high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

