iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $295.49

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $295.49 and last traded at $295.00, with a volume of 605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $293.45.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $280.26.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.