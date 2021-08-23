iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Sets New 52-Week High at $86.29

iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $86.29 and last traded at $84.96, with a volume of 43437 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.10.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.43.

Get iShares US Utilities ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDU. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.