Isiklar Coin Price Up 13.3% Over Last Week (ISIKC)

Isiklar Coin (CURRENCY:ISIKC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Isiklar Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001083 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Isiklar Coin has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. Isiklar Coin has a total market cap of $2.08 million and $466,384.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Isiklar Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00057749 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00016230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00051029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.48 or 0.00821601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00101640 BTC.

Isiklar Coin Profile

Isiklar Coin is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,904,805 coins. Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Isiklar Coin is www.isikc.io . The official message board for Isiklar Coin is medium.com/@Isikc

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

Isiklar Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Isiklar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Isiklar Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Isiklar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Isiklar Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Isiklar Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.