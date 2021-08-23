Isos Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 30th (OTCMKTS:ISOSU)

Isos Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ISOSU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, August 30th. Isos Acquisition had issued 22,500,000 shares in its IPO on March 3rd. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISOSU opened at $10.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.24.

