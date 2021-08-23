J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. J.B. Hunt Transport Services comprises approximately 3.2% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $8,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $215,189.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $619,647.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,127.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,972 shares of company stock worth $836,485 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $174.90. 304,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,776. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.22 and a fifty-two week high of $183.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

A number of research firms have commented on JBHT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.68.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.