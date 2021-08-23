J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $420.32 Million

Equities analysts expect J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to report sales of $420.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for J2 Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $406.10 million to $430.37 million. J2 Global posted sales of $356.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover J2 Global.

Get J2 Global alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on JCOM. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.18.

In other news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,299,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in J2 Global by 436.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000.

JCOM stock opened at $131.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.06. J2 Global has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $147.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J2 Global (JCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.