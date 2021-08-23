Jackson Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 47,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth about $1,003,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 140,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.8% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,246 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.7% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 501,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,655,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,558,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,514,000 after purchasing an additional 58,558 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IPG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

NYSE IPG opened at $36.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $37.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

