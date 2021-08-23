James River Group Holdings, Ltd. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.65) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of James River Group in a research report issued on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of ($1.65) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.70).

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JRVR. Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Truist upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $38.67 on Monday. James River Group has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.17.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. James River Group’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group during the first quarter worth about $1,095,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group during the first quarter worth about $2,151,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in James River Group by 1,698.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in James River Group by 170.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 68,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in James River Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after buying an additional 9,207 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. James River Group’s payout ratio is 44.28%.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

