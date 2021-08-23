James Vance Bertram Sells 5,000 Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Stock

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Director James Vance Bertram sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.55, for a total value of C$152,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 714,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,824,920.

Keyera stock traded up C$0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching C$29.98. The company had a trading volume of 537,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,238. Keyera Corp. has a 52 week low of C$18.04 and a 52 week high of C$35.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$32.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 347.83%.

KEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Keyera from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Keyera from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on Keyera from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Keyera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.69.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

